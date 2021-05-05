Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $37.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Invesco traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 41249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Invesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

