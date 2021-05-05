Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Steven Madden traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 1663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

