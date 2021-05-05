Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 36186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,933 shares of company stock worth $43,047,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Camping World by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

