Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $13.06. Kimball International shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 7,839 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Get Kimball International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimball International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.86.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.