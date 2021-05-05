Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.19, but opened at $59.59. Lyft shares last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 354,018 shares changing hands.

The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC raised its position in Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Lyft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

