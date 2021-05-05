JJJ Advisors Inc. Invests $81,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,808. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.13.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.67%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

