AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,447 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.30 and its 200-day moving average is $245.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $174.48 and a 52 week high of $283.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.