JustInvest LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 30.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

POSCO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. POSCO has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.