Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 117,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.