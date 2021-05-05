Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.
LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.
Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.83.
In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 117,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
