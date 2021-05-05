Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 50.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 109.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. 69,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,313. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.