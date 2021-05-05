Newfound Research LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after acquiring an additional 211,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.27.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.65. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,071. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.35. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $462.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

