Newfound Research LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Newfound Research LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Walmart by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Walmart stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.58. 64,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,933,731. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $395.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.