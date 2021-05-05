Middlesex Water (MSEX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/29/2021 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “
- 4/27/2021 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “
- 4/22/2021 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “
- 4/20/2021 – Middlesex Water had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.
- 4/14/2021 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/2/2021 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “
- 3/31/2021 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “
- 3/8/2021 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.01. 296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $85.92.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.