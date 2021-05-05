Middlesex Water (MSEX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2021 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

4/27/2021 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

4/22/2021 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

4/20/2021 – Middlesex Water had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

4/14/2021 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/2/2021 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

3/31/2021 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

3/8/2021 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.01. 296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.