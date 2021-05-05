Newfound Research LLC Sells 82 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,282.96. 365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,542. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.