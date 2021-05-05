Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $213,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 326,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $261,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,280 shares of company stock worth $9,416,310. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.