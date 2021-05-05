Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.