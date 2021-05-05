WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.