Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

ETG stock remained flat at $$20.12 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,548. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

