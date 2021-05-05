Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE EVF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

