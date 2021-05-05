Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
NYSE EVF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $6.75.
