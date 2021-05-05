Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Sunday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

