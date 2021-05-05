Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,486. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $14.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

