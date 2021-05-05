Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,486. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $14.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.