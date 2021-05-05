Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.65. The stock had a trading volume of 41,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

