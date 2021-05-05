Malibu Boats’ (MBUU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.
MBUU traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. 1,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69.
In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $244,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.