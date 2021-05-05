Malibu Boats’ (MBUU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. 1,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $244,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.