Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, hitting $171.59. 2,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.87. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,594.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $1,069,466. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

