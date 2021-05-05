American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Financial Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of AFG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.83. 3,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $125.36. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

