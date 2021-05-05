WAX Price Hits $0.26 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $417.66 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,723,153,950 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,427,953 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

