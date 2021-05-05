Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 14,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,573. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $168,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,669. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

