Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,388. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,025.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

