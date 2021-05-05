Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,553. The company has a market capitalization of $753.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.