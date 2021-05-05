Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.
NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.90. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $163.43.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,841,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
