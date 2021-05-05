Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.90. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,841,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

