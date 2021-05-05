QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Raised to $55.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of QCRH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its position in QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
