QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Raised to $55.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of QCRH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its position in QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

