Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,463.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.16 or 0.05917366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.63 or 0.00612119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.29 or 0.02154114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00140582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.34 or 0.00716100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.29 or 0.00677054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.77 or 0.00467150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004503 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.