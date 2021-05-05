Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.21 ($3.78).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Air France-KLM stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €4.64 ($5.46). 5,522,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.01 and its 200 day moving average is €4.73. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

