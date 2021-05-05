Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $51.02.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

