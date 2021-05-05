Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.