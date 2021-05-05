dForce (DF) Market Cap Reaches $40.21 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. dForce has a total market cap of $40.21 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.15 or 0.00824290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00099990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.06 or 0.09436848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043819 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.