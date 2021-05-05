Transcodium Market Capitalization Achieves $199,471.29 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $199,471.29 and approximately $1,430.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.15 or 0.00824290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00099990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.06 or 0.09436848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043819 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

