9,449 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,449 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of 2U by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

