DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $40,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL stock opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.53.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

