Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $783,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,191.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,922.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.