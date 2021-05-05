DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $783,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,191.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,922.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

