iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.42. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

