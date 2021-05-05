Multiplier (BMXX) Market Cap Achieves $19.32 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and $2,631.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $19.08 or 0.00033797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00266307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.74 or 0.01159572 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.10 or 0.00742245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,267.20 or 0.99651959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

