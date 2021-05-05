BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BP has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

BP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 124,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,271. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

