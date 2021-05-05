Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,529 shares of company stock worth $116,725,147. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.53. 21,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,749. The company has a market cap of $372.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.96 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.42 and its 200-day moving average is $346.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

