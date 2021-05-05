Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,334 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 79.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.10. 14,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $103.17.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

