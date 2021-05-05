Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 720 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.99. 147,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,138,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

