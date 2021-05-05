EJF Investments Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.68 (LON:EJFI)

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EJFI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 128 ($1.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. EJF Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock has a market cap of £78.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.15.

In other news, insider Neal J. Wilson bought 35,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £44,699.76 ($58,400.52). Also, insider Joanna Dentskevich purchased 28,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £32,600.20 ($42,592.37).

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

