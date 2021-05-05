Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,679,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $214.85 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,605 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.47.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

