NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 54,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 41,639 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in NextEra Energy by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

